Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portney Gets In Fight With Pizza Owner (Video)

Dave Portney has made a name for himself simply by owning a sort-of-sports website and being loud about … well, nearly everything.

Apparently, he’s like that in real life too.

We can base that on the fact Portney was spotted getting into a shouting match with the owner of a pizza joint that was upset Portney gave the restaurant a negative review.

Portney has a video segment entitled “One Bite,” in which he judges food based on one mere bite. He was seen walking out this particular Dragon Pizza store, however, with eight slices.

He showed himself taking a bite of the said pizza and then claimed “this pizza is trash.” Portney proceeded to call it a “floppy mess” and give it a 6.4 out of 10 rating.

This set off the owner of the shop, who confronted Portney by saying he didn’t “appreciate what you do, coming in and judging a business in one bite.”

Portney responded with an “F*** you,” then called the owner a less-than-flattering name.

He also told the owner that his Star Wars shirt was “six sizes too small.”

The owner fired back with some name calling of his own.

“Just go f*** yourself and the whole f***ing platform you’re on,” the owner said, threatening to call the cops in the process.

Of course, this isn’t something Portney tried to hide. It’s right up his alley, actually. So he posted the entire thing on his YouTube “One Bite” series, with a caption that read as follows:

“Dave went to Dragon Pizza and discovered the worst pizza shop owner in the history of reviews, and he and Dave got into a shouting match on the street.”

Warning: Video contains graphic language

Barstool Pizza Review – Dragon Pizza (Somerville, MA) The Worst Pizza Place in America pic.twitter.com/gBNqmg87Go — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 1, 2023

Portney founded Barstool Sports in 2003. He sold it to Penn Entertainment for a reported $551 million earlier this year. But Penn lost nearly double that after the acquisition and has since sold it back to Portney for $1.