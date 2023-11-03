Legendary Basketball Coach Bobby Knight Dead at 83

Longtime Indiana Hoosiers coach Bobby Knight passed away this week in Bloomington, Indiana at the age of 83.

Videos by Rare

In his carrer as a player, Knight won two NCAA championships. After graduation Bobby served in the military from 1963 to 1965, then went on to become the head coach for the military academy West Point at the age of 24.

His coaching career began after graduation, during a brief stint of active service in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965, and the reserves until 1969. He ascended to head coach at the U.S. Military Academy West Point at age 24, earning the hot-headed reputation that would define much of his career. https://www.legacy.com/news/celebrity-deaths/bobby-knight-1940-2023-legendary-indiana-hoosiers-coach/

Bobby began his college coaching career at Indiana University in 1971, where he spent three decades. During his tenure, he achieved an impressive .725 win percentage, won three titles, and even completed a full undefeated season, which still stands as a record today.

While known as an amazing coach, Bobby was renowned for his displays of passion for the game, including a legendary moment when he threw a chair across the court.

Watch this legendary moment below…

Bobby Knight throwing a chair will live on forever. RIP pic.twitter.com/0vta7brjyb — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) November 1, 2023

After his time in Indiana, Knight went on to coach at Texas Tech for four years, where he acquired his 900th career win as a coach.

Knight went on to coach at Texas Tech, leading the team to the postseason in each of his first four years there. He retired in 2008, shortly after getting his 900th career win as a coach. All told, Knight was a three-time AP Coach of the Year, five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, and has been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s the fifth winningest coach in NCAA Division I history and one of the sport’s best-known figures. https://www.legacy.com/news/celebrity-deaths/bobby-knight-1940-2023-legendary-indiana-hoosiers-coach/

In 2016, Bobby voiced his support of President Donald Trump, even attending trump rallies and offering his official endorsement. Former President Trump released a statement on Knight’s passing.

“When he Endorsed me, it was like the whole Great World of Indiana opened up happy and wide. Our hearts and prayers are with his wonderful wife Karen and Sons, Tim and Pat—Their Father was a great man!” https://www.foxnews.com/sports/trump-pays-tribute-great-man-bob-knight-tough-nails-big-heart

Rest in peace!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – NOVEMBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump embraces former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight during a campaign rally on November 2, 2018 at Southport High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. President Trump is campaigning across the Midwest supporting Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)