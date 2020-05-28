Bad news Bath & Body Works fans, looks like some stores near you will be officially closing. According to L Brands, the company is closing 50 of its Bath & Body Works stores across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. This according to the information that was disclosed online as part of the company’s first-quarter earnings report.

The closures will take place in malls, where social distancing measures still continue to impact foot traffic. Bath & Body Works has around 1,700 locations across North America. The retailer also stated it will shut down one store in Canada.

This isn’t the only store that has suffered financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hitting the retail industry hard, JCPenney, Neiman Marcus, J.Crew, and Pier 1 Imports have all filed for bankruptcy this month. However, quarterly results for our favorite scent store weren’t as bleak. Online sales grew 85 percent over last year. The company expects its sanitizer products to grow into a $300 million business for 2020, up from $100 million last year alone.

There are only a select number of Bath & Body Works locations that are currently open because of the pandemic, according to its website. The company has not yet confirmed which Bath & Body Works stores exactly will be closing in 2020. However, the retailer is currently offering several deals online. You can currently purchase two single wick candles for only $20. Some favorite summer scents are also for sale including the Watermelon Lemonade, Sun-Drenched Linen, Mango Mai-Tai, Endless Weekend, and Strawberry Pound Cake.

Customers can also get six hand soaps for only $26 right now. Several scents for the season include Blue Ocean Waves, Beach Cabana, Beach Bliss, Island Papaya, and Crystal Waves. Victoria’s Secret, which is also owned by parent company L Brands, also recently announced it’s plan to shut down 250 locations around the United States and Canada.