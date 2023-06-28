Bear Hanging Out in Front of Homes Near Seattle, Eating Off Trees

A black bear has hit the Seattle area, and by the looks of things, it wouldn’t mind being your pet.

That’s especially the case if you have trees in the front yard. Or trash at the end of the driveway. Or free food just about anywhere.

The bear has been spotted walking around Everett, located about 25 minutes north of Seattle. It is strutting through yards, messing with people’s garbage, and just generally making himself at home.

Cell phone footage also shows an injury to the bear’s back. Some suspect it may have been hit by a car or fought with another animal — perhaps a bear.

BEAR SIGHTING: while talking to neighbors about a bear in the Everett area, we found the bear walking through front yards @komonews pic.twitter.com/sS09i4FvHv — Jackie Kent (@JackieKentNews) June 7, 2023

“Just when the bear has been spotted, we start putting the garbage out the day of garbage pickup instead of the night before,” one woman in the area told KOMO. “He’s not Yogi the Friendly Bear, but he’s not been aggressive.”

The bear in question looks for food in a fenced in backyard in Everett, Washington. (WDFW)

As for the injury, fish and wildlife officials said that the bear should heal on its own. Signs were placed around town warning residents that the bear was out of the woods.

@WDFW is placing these signs in the area and nearby neighborhoods to inform residents @komonews pic.twitter.com/5FGRuYQTZo — Jackie Kent (@JackieKentNews) June 7, 2023

By most accounts, though, the bear has returned to the places where it normally roams, far from your home.

“The bear, after it crossed a busy roadway, went into a large greenbelt and seems to be napping down there. We don’t want to disturb it. We want it to stay in that greenbelt. It’s a safe place for it to be,” Chase Gunnell of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife told KOMO.