Beautiful Iconic Actress Dead At 93

Elaine Devry, who was the fourth wife of actor Mickey Rooney, has reportedly died at the age of 93. Devry reportedly died at her home in Grant Pass, Oregon on September 20th. No cause of death was reported.

Videos by Rare

Devry appeared in the films China Doll (1958), Man-Trap (1961), The Last Time I Saw Archie (1961), Diary of a Madman (1963), With Six You Get Eggroll (1968), The Cheyenne Social Club (1970), Bless the Beasts & Children (1971), The Boy Who Cried Werewolf (1973) and Herbie Rides Again (1974).

She also appeared in the television series Bourbon Street Beat, Bachelor Father, Perry Mason, Death Valley Days, 77 Sunset Strip and Hawaiian Eye to Bonanza, I Dream of Jeannie, My Three Sons, Family Affair, Marcus Welby, M.D., and Cannon.

Deadline reports on her passing…

Elaine Devry, whose career spanned film and dozens of television shows, died Sept. 20 at her home in Grants Pass, Oregon. She was 93 and no cause was given by the funeral home, which listed her under her married name of Davis. Devry was the fourth wife of actor Mickey Rooney. After marrying him in November 1952, she first appeared the next year in the Rooney-starring comedy film A Slight Case of Larceny and on an episode of the Ronald Reagan-hosted CBS anthology series, General Electric Theater. https://deadline.com/2023/10/elaine-devry-dead-actress-the-atomic-kid-a-guide-for-the-married-man-obituary-1235580248/