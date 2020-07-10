Bed Bath &Beyond Inc. has stated they plan to close approximately 21 percent of its namesake stores, or 200 locations, over the next two years. The home goods retailer, which is New Jersey-based, also operates buybuy Baby, World Market, and Harmon Face Values, stated the closing stores would “mostly” be Bed Bath & Beyond stores during an earnings call with analysts. Back in January, the company officials stated they still planned to close 60 stores across all concepts, which was originally announced back in October 2019. However, at the beginning of the year, company officials stated 20 to 40 of the 40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores scheduled to close would be delayed until the first half of 2020.

CEO Mark Tritton stated that the closings would save the company between $250 and $350 million annually after one time costs. Tritton stated that during the coronavirus pandemic the company felt across their business during their fiscal first quarter, which included loss of sales due to the temporary store closures.

As of May 30, 2020, the company had 1,478 stores, which include 955 Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and in Canada, a 262 stores under the name of World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus, 127 buybuy bAby Stores, 81 stores under Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat!, and 53 stores. under the names Harmon Face Values, Face Values, and Harmon.

The company closed 21 Bed Bath stores during the quarter which ended May 30, and closed 14 sites in late 2019. Through a press release, Tritton stated, “We believe Bed Bath & Beyond will emerge from this crisis even stronger, given the strength of our brand, our people and our balance sheet.”

Below is the Bed Bath & Beyond Closing list.

California

Chino Hills: 13021 Peyton Drive

Encino: 17401 Ventura Blvd.

Hemet: 1165 S. Sanderson Ave.

Santa Clarita: 19211 Golden Valley Road

Tracy: 2886 West Grant Line Road

Connecticut

Shelton: 862 Bridgeport Ave.

District of Columbia

Washington D.C.: 709 7th Street NW

Florida

Tampa: 12803 Citrus Plaza Drive

Hawaii

Honolulu: 1200 Ala Moana Blvd.

Iowa

Council Bluffs: 3706 Metro Drive

West Des Moines: 6805 Mills Civic Parkway

Illinois

Chicago: 530 N. State Street

McHenry: 3340 Shoppers Drive

Mount Prospect: 1057 N. Elmhurst Rd.

Louisiana

Baton Rouge: 9001 Florida Blvd.

Maryland

Owings Mills: 10300 Reisterstown Road

New Jersey

Parsippany: 790 Route 46

Newton: 17 Hampton House Road

Sewell: 141 Tuckahoe Road Suite 190

New Mexico

Rio Rancho: 3575 NM Highway 528 NE

New York

Bronx: 610 Exterior Street

Cheektowaga: 3781 Union Road

West Nyack: 1406 Palisades Center Drive