Beloved Actor and Singer Dies Aged 35

Actor and singer Johnny Ruffo, known for his work on Australian TV series Home and Away and X Factor Australia, has died after a battle with brain cancer. He was 35.

Videos by Rare

“It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny,” a statement posted to his Instagram account read.

“Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible Nurses & Doctors.

“He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.

“We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy.”

Several of Ruffo’s fellow performers commented on the post, per CNN.

“Actress Penny McNamee, who plays Tori Morgan, wrote, ‘Oh Johnny. He was the first cast member I ever met on @homeandaway and he was instantly warm, funny and self-deprecating. What joy he brought to the world. Sending all my love to Tahnee, and all Johnny’s family and friends.’

“Australian TV soap actress Georgie Parker, who plays Roo Stewart, said, ‘Sending love to Johnny’s family, friends and loved ones. He was truly one in a million, funny, bright and such a hard worker. It’s ridiculously cruel that he’s no longer here. Rest up now Johnny.’

“Actress Sophie Dillman, who plays Ziggy Astoni, said, ‘Such a beautiful soul.'”

The outlet added:

Ruffo was a finalist on X Factor Australia in 2011, after which he rose to national prominence and signed a record label with Sony, according to CNN affiliate Seven News. He released his debut single “On Top,” followed by “Take It Home,” in 2012. He was a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” the same year. Ruffo then portrayed the character of Chris Harrington in the long-running series “Home and Away” in 307 episodes between 2013 to 2016, according to IMDb. He also appeared in TV mini-series “House of Bond” in 2017, and as prison guard Owen Campbell in four episodes of Australian soap opera “Neighbours” in 2022. CNN

Johnny Ruffo arrives at opening night of “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory” at Capitol Theatre on January 11, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Getty)