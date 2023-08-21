Beloved Actor Dead At 66

Beloved American actor Ronald Cephus Jones, who played the character ‘William Hill’ in the show ‘This is Us‘ has sadly passed away at the age of 66.

Jones had won an Emmy for his work in television. Jones also appeared in the Law and Order: Organized Crime television show.

Jones reportedly died of a long-standing pulmonary issue, as his publicist told People,

“Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue. Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway. Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones,” https://people.com/ron-cephas-jones-emmy-winning-this-is-us-actor-dead-at-66-7693257

People reports on Jones’ death,

In addition to This Is Us, the New Jersey Native appeared in Mr. Robot (2015-2016), The Get Down (2016-2017), Luke Cage (2016-2018), Looking For Alaska (2019) and Truth Be Told (2019-2023). His film credits include He Got Game (1998), Sweet and Lowdown (1999), Half Nelson (2006), Across the Universe (2007), Glass Chin (2014), The Holiday Calendar (2018), Dog Days (2018) and Dolemite Is My Name (2019). Prior to that, Jones was a member of New York’s Off-Broadway LAByrinth Theater Company. Among his several theatrical roles was Crooks in Broadway’s 2014 production of Of Mice and Men. https://people.com/ron-cephas-jones-emmy-winning-this-is-us-actor-dead-at-66-7693257

Jones will surely be missed!