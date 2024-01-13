Beloved Actor Dead at 71

Peter Crombie, the beloved actor best known for his role as “Crazy” Joe Davola on the hit show “Seinfeld,” passed awaythis week at the age of 71. The cause of death has not been revealed.

“It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my Ex-husband died this morning,” his ex-wife Nadine Kijner shared on Instagram. “Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man. Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents, and Oliver. So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative Soul.” https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/seinfeld-actor-peter-crombie-dead-71-ex-wife

Crombie also appeared in films such as “House of Frankenstein,” “My Dog Skip,” “Law and Order,” “As The World Turns,” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” Peter’s most recent role was as Detective Moody in the popular series “Walker,Texas Ranger.”

Rest in peace!

Peter Crombie as ‘Crazy’ Joe Davola in ‘Seinfeld.’ (Getty Images)