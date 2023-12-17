Beloved Actor Dead at 93

Beloved actor Jack Axelrod, who portrayed mob boss Victor Jerome on “General Hospital” in the 1980s, passed away at 93 from natural causes in Los Angeles on November 28th of this year.

Videos by Rare

Axelrod died Nov. 28 of natural causes in Los Angeles, his rep, Jennifer Garland, told media outlets. “I had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with him in his last years, as he had no immediate family,” Garland said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “We spent much time outdoors, where Jack loved to sketch, read news articles, and recite Shakespearean sonnets.” https://nypost.com/2023/12/17/entertainment/general-hospital-star-jack-axelrod-dead-at-93/

Axelrod was born on January 25, 1930, and served as a corporal in the US Army. He was stationed in Germany from 1953 to 1955. After the Korean War, Jack pursued a major in architecture at the University of California, Berkeley, while also pursuing a career in acting.

Jack starred in 40 episodes of ABC’s “General Hospital” and also made appearances in shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy,”“My Name is Earl,” “Dynasty,” “Night Court,” “Dallas,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Axelrod also shared his passion for theater by teaching classes on the subject at the University of Wisconsin, Boston University, the University of Michigan, and Penn State.

Jack Axelrod. PHOTO:

BYRON COHEN VIA GETTY

Rest in peace!