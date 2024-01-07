Iconic Actress Dead at 69

Iconic actress Cindy Morgan, known for her roles in hit movies like “Caddyshack” and “Tron,” passed away this week at the age of 69.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE that Morgan’s body was discovered at her Florida home in Lake Worth Beach on Dec. 30 after her roommate called the police. https://people.com/caddyshack-and-tron-star-cindy-morgan-found-dead-at-69-after-roommate-returns-home-8423226

Morgan’s breakthrough came in 1980 when she portrayed Lacey Underall in the iconic film “Caddyshack,” alongside stars such as Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield, and Michael O’Keefe.

Cindy was born in Chicago in 1954. She worked as a weather forecaster and DJ before pursuing a career in acting. In the beginning of her acting career, she made several appearances on TV shows in the 1980s, such as “Bring ‘Em Back Alive”and “Falcon Crest.”

Cindy Morgan in 1982. PHOTO: HARRY LANGDON/GETTY

Rest in peace!