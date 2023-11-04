Beloved Actress Dead at 80

Shannon Wilcox, who was best known for her roles in “Dallas” and “Buck James,” died at 80 in Los Angeles this week.

Wilcox was born in Ohio and raised in Indiana. After graduating from college, Shannon moved to Paris to pursue a career in dancing, only to eventually relocate to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.

The legendary actress appeared in shows like “Dallas,” “Buck James,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Starsky & Hutch,” and more recently, shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Resident,” and “Truth Be Told.”

While Shannon was a great actress, she was also a brilliant mind who spoke French, Spanish, and Italian, and had a passion for dancing.

NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Actor Alex Rocco and wife Shannon Wilcox attend the “Find Me Guilty” film premiere after party at Gallagher’s Steak House on March 14, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images for Yari Film Group)

Rest in peace!