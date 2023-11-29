Beloved Actress Dead At 93

Francis Sternhagen, who played roles in such hit television shows as ‘Sex and the City‘ and ‘Cheers‘ has reportedly passed away at the age of 93. The New York Times reports on the legendary actress’ death…

Frances Sternhagen, the Tony Award-winning actress who played leading roles in stage productions of “Driving Miss Daisy” and “On Golden Pond” as formidable older women when she was so young that she had to wear aging makeup, died on Monday at her home in New Rochelle, N.Y. She was 93.

Her son Tony Carlin confirmed the death.

Ms. Sternhagen won Tonys as featured actress in a play for her performances in two very different productions. In a 1995 Broadway revival of “The Heiress,” based on Henry James’s novel “Washington Square,” she was Cherry Jones’s well-meaning, matchmaking Aunt Lavinia. In “The Good Doctor,” Neil Simon’s 1973 take on Chekhov, she played multiple roles in comedy sketches.

Ms. Sternhagen came into her own in mature Off Broadway roles: as the strong-willed 70-something-and-up Southern widow in Alfred Uhry’s “Driving Miss Daisy” in 1988, when she was still in her 50s, and the concerned retirement-agewife in Ernest Thompson’s “On Golden Pond” in 1979, when she was 49.

She received Tony nominations for her roles in the original productions of “On Golden Pond,” “Equus” and the musical “Angel” and in revivals of “Morning’s at Seven” and “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window.”

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/29/theater/frances-sternhagen-dead.html