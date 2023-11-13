Beloved Actress, Motown Singer Dead at 78

Conny Van Dyke, known for being signed to a Motown record deal in her teens and co-starring in the film Among the Thorns, has died. She was 78.

Van Dyke died of complications related to vascular dementia, her son told Variety.

The outlet went on to report the following:

“The Detroit native was a longtime colon cancer and stroke survivor. She got her start in the entertainment industry when she was just 15 and a student in high school, making the film “Among the Thorns” with Tom Laughlin, Bill Wellman Jr. and Stephanie Powers. During that time, Van Dyke also worked as a songwriter for Wheelsville Records in Detroit.

“In 1961, Van Dyke signed with Motown Records, making her one of the first white recording artists on the label. Her first two singles, Oh, Freddy, written by Smokey Robinson, and It Hurt Me Too, previously written and recorded by Marvin Gaye, were released in 1963.”

Conny Van Dyke in a scene from the movie ‘W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings in 1975. (Getty)

She would later release two country albums and star in films such as Hell’s Angels ’69, Framed, and W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings, which also featured Burt Reynolds and Art Carney. Her TV credits included Adam-12, Barbary Coast, Nakia, Cold Case, and CSI.

Conny Van Dyke in a scene from the movie W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings. (Getty)

Variety wrote:

“Van Dyke retired from acting in the late 1970s to take care of her son, but returned in 2008 with a guest role on Cold Case and, later, CSI, before suffering a stroke that left her partially paralyzed and from which she never fully recovered.”

Van Dyke was born September 28, 1945 in Cape Charles, Virginia. She died at her home in Los Angeles.