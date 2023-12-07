Beloved Actress With Down Syndrome Dead at 53

Andrea Fay Friedman, a talented actress who was born with Down syndrome and went on to break ground with her role on Life Goes On, has died. She was 53.

Friedman played Amanda Swanson on the popular 1990s sitcom. As relayed by Entertainment Weekly, she died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, which is fairly common for people with Down syndrome older than 50.

Along with her role on Life Goes On, Friedman also appeared on shows such as Family Guy, Baywatch, 7th Heaven, and ER.

Entertainment Weekly reports:

Born on June 1, 1970, in Santa Monica, Friedman would go on to make significant contributions to onscreen representation for people with Down syndrome. Her breakout role in Life Goes On came in 1992, when she played the girlfriend and eventual wife of its main character, Charles “Corky” Thatcher, who also had Down syndrome. The show was the first major series to feature not one, but two characters with Down syndrome. Actress, Andrea Fay Friedman at the International Film Festival and Forum in 2003. (Getty) Friedman appeared in the drama, which also starred Patti LuPone, Chris Burke, and Kellie Martin, for two years. From there, she spent her career challenging stigmas with humor and using her platform to educate the world about people with Down syndrome. … Beyond acting, she served as an assistant teacher at UCLA’s Pathways program, where she worked with students with intellectual disabilities. She is survived by her sister, her brother-in-law, her two nephews, and her father. https://ew.com/andrea-fay-friedman-dead-life-goes-on-star-8411951

Actress Andrea Fay Friedman attends the International Film Festival and Forum at the ArcLight, Media Forum in 2003. (Getty)