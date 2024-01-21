Beloved American Singer Dead At 81

Marlena Shaw, who sang the widely popular song “California Soul” has reportedly passed away at the age of 81. She reportedly passed away peacefully on Friday, January 19th with her daughter by her side.

Fox News reports on Shaw’s passing…

Marlena Shaw, the voice behind the famous tune “California Soul,” died Friday, Jan. 19 at age 81, her family said.

Shaw’s daughter, MarLa Bradshaw, confirmed her death to Fox News Digital, after making a video announcement on Facebook. “It’s with a very heavy heart for myself and my family I announce that our beloved mother, your beloved icon and artist, Marlena Shaw has passed away,” she shared.

“She was peaceful. We were at peace,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw did not disclose her mother’s cause of death, though she alluded to hardships in the last three years. Shaw had just celebrated her 81st birthday in September. Bradshaw told Fox News Digital that the family was “securing a date for her celebration,” and more details would be released when that was confirmed.

Shaw, a longtime Las Vegas resident, had five children, including a son who preceded her in death.

