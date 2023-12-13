Beloved Beach Boys Member Dead At 67

Longtime Beach Boys member Jeffrey Foskett, who played with the iconic American band for many decades, has reportedly died at the age of 67 after a battle with thyroid cancer. The announcement of Foskett’s death was made by Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson.

Wilson posted the following message, saying, “I’m so heartbroken that my dear friend Jeff Foskett has passed,” Wilson wrote. “Jeff was always there for me when we toured and we couldn’t have done it without him. Jeff was one of the most talented guys I ever knew. He was a great musical leader and guitarist and he could sing like an angel. I first met Jeff in 1976 when he knocked on my door in Bel Air and I invited him in, and we were friends ever since. I don’t know what else to say. Love and Mercy to Jeff’s family and friends, we will remember him forever.”

Actor John Stamos posted the following remembrance for Foskett, saying, “Today, I lost more than a friend; I lost a part of my soul, my history — Jeffrey Foskett, my dearest friend, brother, and the brightest light in my life, has left this world. This morning, when I got the news, uncontrollable tears streamed down my face, a physical manifestation of the heartache within.”

Stamos added, “My son Billy heard my cries, joined my wife in holding me up, and then ran off, only to return with a small, tender offering — a drawing. His innocent hands sketched a picture of Jeff with hearts ascending to heaven, with me, waving goodbye. A stairway of hearts, and next to the top heart, he wrote God. A simple yet powerful symbol of love and loss that pierced through my grief. Jeff was more than just a friend; he was the one who brought the harmonies of The Beach Boys into my life, and with them, a spectrum of color and joy I never dreamed would be part of my life.”

Rest in peace, legend!