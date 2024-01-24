Beloved CBS News Anchor Dead at 91

Former CBS News Sunday Morning host Charles Osgood Wood III, known professionally as Charles Osgood, has died. He was 91.

Osgood held his role with CBS on Sunday mornings for more than 22 years (April 10, 1994, to September 25, 2016). He also hosted The Osgood File, a series of daily radio commentaries that ran from 1971 to 2017.

“To say there’s no one like Charles Osgood is an understatement,” said Rand Morrison, the longtime executive producer of Sunday Morning told CBS News. “He embodied the heart and soul of ‘Sunday Morning.’ His signature bow tie, his poetry … just his presence was special for the audience, and for those of us who worked with him.”

Charles Osgood, the host of CBS Sunday Morning for 22 years, has died. (CBS News/File)

The Associated Press reports:

Osgood, who graduated from Fordham University in 1954, started as a classic music DJ in Washington, D.C., served in the Army and returned to help start WHCT in Hartford, Connecticut. In 1963, he got an on-air position at ABC Radio in New York. In 1967, he took a job as reporter on the CBS-owned New York news radio station NewsRadio 88. Then, one fateful weekend, he was summoned to fill in at the anchor desk for the TV network’s Saturday newscast. In 1971, he joined the CBS network and launched what would be known as ‘The Osgood File.'” In 1990, he was inducted into the radio division of the National Association of Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame. In 2008, he was awarded the National Association of Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award. He won four Emmy Awards, and earned a fifth lifetime achievement honor in 2017. Jane Pauley succeeded Osgood as host of Sunday Morning, becoming only the third host of the program.”