Beloved Children’s TV Legend Dies Aged 86

Marty Krofft, a beloved television producer who produced such children’s shows as ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ and ‘Land of the Lost’ has reportedly died at the age of 86. Marty Krofft produced these shows with his brother, Sid Krofft.

Videos by Rare

His cause of death has been revealed as kidney failure. ABC News reports on his untimely death…

Marty Krofft, the producer behind TV classics such as “Land of the Lost,” “H.R. Pufnstuf” and “Donny and Marie,” has died at 86. Krofft, who was a trailblazer in children’s television and primetime programming, died at his home in Los Angeles while surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, due to kidney failure, his rep confirmed to ABC News. “On behalf of the Krofft family and Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures, I have been asked to announce the passing of their brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather – the legendary and iconic industry mogul, Marty Krofft,” Harlan Boll, Marty’s longtime rep said in a statement. Often referred to as the King of Saturday Mornings, Krofft became a household name in the 1970s when he partnered with his older brother, Sid, to create Sid & Marty Pictures. https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/famed-hollywood-tv-producer-marty-krofft-dies-86/story?id=105157242