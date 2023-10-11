Beloved Comedian Dead At 53

Cal Wilson, a comedian from New Zealand who was best known for her work in Australian comedy, has reportedly died at the young age of 53. Wilson reportedly suffered a short illness, and died surrounded by her friends and family.

The comedy world is mourning the loss of Cal Wilson, a New Zealand-born comedian and actor who passed away at the age of 53. Wilson was a beloved figure in the Australian comedy scene, having moved to Melbourne in 2003 to star in the sketch show “Skithouse.”

She went on to become a regular on several popular TV shows and even had her own Netflix stand-up special.

According The Age, Wilson’s death was confirmed by Token Artists, her management company, stating that she died surrounded by family and friends after a short illness at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney. She leaves behind her husband Chris and son Digby. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

High-profile comedians like Rebel Wilson and Adam Hills have paid their respects. Rebel Wilson revealed that she had collaborated with Cal Wilson on multiple projects, praising her talent and kindness.

Sami Shah, another comedian, noted that Wilson was universally loved and respected in the industry, a rare feat.

Cal Wilson was not just a stand-up comedian; she was also a writer and actor. She had appeared at the Melbourne Comedy Festival 14 times and was a member of its board. She recently co-hosted “The Great Australian Bake Off” and had ventured into more serious television roles as well.