Beloved Hollywood Producer Behind ‘Euphoria’, and ‘The Idol’ Dead at 44

Kevin Turen, the producer of hits like “Euphoria” and “The Idol,” has died today at just 44. No cause of death has been released.

Born in New York, Kevin attended Columbia University, where he received a degree in English and Critical Film Studies.After graduating, Turen went on to co-found Little Lamb Productions with Sam and Ashley Levinson, which later produced “Euphoria”.

A spokesperson for Penske Media Corporation confirmed the news in a statement late Sunday. No other details on Turen’s death have been released. “Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends,” Jay Penske, CEO of PMC and a close friend of Turen, said in a statement. “He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today.” https://nypost.com/2023/11/13/entertainment/kevin-turen-dead-euphoria-the-idol-producer-dies-at-44/

Turen is survived by his wife, Evilina, and their two sons, Jack and James.

Rest in peace!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: (L-R) Tom Gormican, Kristin Burr, Kevin Turen and Kevin Etten attend the Los Angeles special screening of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)