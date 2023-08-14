Beloved “Hoosiers”, “Rudy” Actor Dead At 78

Robert Swan, the beloved actor that was best known for his roles in “Hoosiers”, “Rudy” and “The Babe”, has sadly passed away at the age of 78.

Swan’s death was initially reported by his friend Betty Hoeffner shared a post confirming his death on Facebook.

EW reports on his death…

Born in Chicago on Oct. 10, 1944, Swan landed his first feature film role in Somewhere in Time, the 1980 sci-fi romance starring Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour. He later became well known for playing roles in a number of sports films. In Hoosiers, he was the father of two young basketball players and one of the few people to welcome Gene Hackman‘s Normal Dale, the new coach with a spotty record. Swan followed that up with a role in The Babe, the Babe Ruth biopic starring John Goodman, before reuniting with Hoosiers director David Anspaugh for Rudy, another sports biopic that followed the life of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger. Other notable credits include Brian De Palma‘s The Untouchables and Oliver Stone‘s Natural Born Killers. On television, he shared the screen with Jane Fonda in the 1984 ABC telefilm The Dollmaker, and later appeared on All My Children. He also appeared in Backdraft, Heart of Steel, The Twilight Zone, Who’s That Girl, Missing Persons, and The Owner. Elsewhere, Swan made a name for himself onstage in the local Chicago theater scene, and founded the Harbor Country Opera, a Michigan-based opera house. https://ew.com/celebrity/robert-swan-hoosiers-actor-dies-at-78/

May Swan rest in peace!