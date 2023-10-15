Beloved Actress Suzanne Somers Dead At 76

Suzanne Somers, an iconic American actress who starred on hit television series such as ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘She’s the Sheriff’ has reportedly died at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer.

USA Today reports on her death…

Suzanne Somers, best known for her roles in TV’s “Three’s Company” and “She’s the Sheriff,” has died at 76.

Somers’ longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, shared a statement on behalf of the actress’ family with the news Sunday. The actress, who “survived an aggressive form” of breast cancer for over 23 years, “passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours” on Sunday,” the statement read.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the statement continued. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on Oct. 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

The actress − born Suzanne Marie Mahoney − would have turned 77 on Monday. Ahead of her birthday, and seemingly in good spirits, she spoke to People magazine about how she planned to celebrate.

Somers told the outlet in an interview published Sunday before news of her death was announced that she planned to be with her “nearest and dearest,” including her “beloved husband Alan (Hamel), our three children, Leslie, Stephen, and Bruce, (his wife) Caroline, plus our six wonderful grandchildren.”

“I heard Caroline is making her famous short rib tacos and I have asked for copious amounts of cake,” Somers said. “I really love cake.”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2023/10/15/suzanne-somers-threes-company-dead-76-cancer/71197413007/