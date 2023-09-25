Beloved Iconic TV Actor Dead At 90

Scottish actor David McCallum, who starred in ‘NCIS’ as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard has reportedly died at the age of 90. McCallum allegedly died of natural causes on Monday, September 25th.

Today reports on his death…

CBS, which has aired “NCIS” on its network since 2003, confirmed in an email to NBC News that the actor passed away peacefully while surrounded by family at a New York hospital.

Peter McCallum, the actor’s son, issued a statement about his father’s death on behalf of his family. In it, he fondly described his father’s appetite for fostering strong connections with his family, his acting career and learning.

“He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father. He always put family before self. He looked forward to any chance to connect with his grandchildren,” his statement reads in part.

“He was a true renaissance man — he was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge,” the statement continued. “For example, he was capable of conducting a symphony orchestra and (if needed) could actually perform an autopsy, based on his decades-long studies for his role on NCIS.”

https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/beloved-ncis-actor-david-mccallum-dies-at-90/ar-AA1hfvxn?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=64e3ea1faa23428ab6715a6ef8878eeb&ei=9