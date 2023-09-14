Beloved Mother, TV Personality Dead At 35

Maddy Anholt, charity campaigner and TV star has reportedly passed away at the age of 35 after a long battle with a rare form of brain cancer. Anholt reportedly died just a year after giving birth to a daughter.

Videos by Rare

The family is attempting to raise funds on GoFundMe to assist during this devastating time. The caption on the post reads, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Maddy Anholt, our beloved daughter, sister, twin, friend, wife and mother, who left this world on Wednesday 13th September, aged 35. You may know that shortly after the birth of her incredible daughter Opal last year, Maddy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. She handled the ensuing surgery and treatment with astonishing grace and courage, accompanied every step of the way by her family and devoted husband, Ben. She spent her final weeks at her parents’ home, Sunflower House, bathed in love and calm, and with the sounds of nature all around. We are overwhelmed with gratitude to the many friends who have upheld us with their love and prayers during this difficult time – as well as the countless nurses, doctors and the NHS as a whole, who treated her with unfailing dignity and compassion. In particular we would like to thank the magnificent team at Seaton Hospice at Home, who are the embodiment of empathy, professionalism and love.”

This is truly heartbreaking. Anholt has just begun her life, and had already accomplished so much. To leave a loving family behind is tragic.

May Anholt rest in peace, and may God be with her family during this difficult time.