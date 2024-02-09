Beloved Motown Singer Dead at 85

Henry Fambrough, a member of the legendary Motown group ‘The Spinners’, has reportedly died at the age of 85 due to natural causes. Fambrough reportedly died in his northern Virginia home on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024.

NPR reports on the death of the music legend…

Henry Fambrough, the last surviving original member of the iconic R&B group The Spinners, whose hits included “It’s a Shame,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” and “The Rubberband Man,” died Wednesday, a spokesperson for the group said. He was 85. Fambrough died peacefully of natural causes in his northern Virginia home, spokesperson Tanisha Jackson said in a statement. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. Along with Fambrough, Billy Henderson, Pervis Jackson, Bobby Smith, Philippé Wynne and John Edwards were listed as inductees. Last May, Fambrough took a tour of Motown’s Studio A in Detroit as part of a ceremony that included the donation to the Motown Museum of 375 outfits worn by the group during performances. It “was a long time ago,” Fambrough said at the time of the 1960s, when he first walked into the studio. “I used to dream about this place.” https://www.npr.org/2024/02/08/1230023884/the-spinners-motown-henry-fambrough-dies