Beloved Nigerian Actress Dies

Nigerian actress Cindy Amadi, who starred in the lesbian movie Ife with MTV Shuga’s Uzomaka Aniunoh, has died. The film’s producers made the announcement on social media.

Videos by Rare

No cause was given and Amadi’s age has never been revealed, though it’s believed she was only in her early 20s.

“Cindy brought her magic to our set and changed our lives forever. She was very enthusiastic about developing her craft and growing her career and continuing to showcase her talent. She was well on her way until her untimely passing,” the post on Instagram read.

“We cannot begin to imagine the pain and loss her family feel right now. On behalf of our entire cast and crew, we send our deepest condolences to her family and wish them all the comfort they need at this time.

“Rest in Peace, Cindy. Thank you for sharing your gift with us. We will always remember you and you live on in our hearts forever.”

Pamela Adie, one of the producers of Ife, also posted about Amadi on Facebook.

“This wasn’t the plan, Cindy,” Adie. “I promised you we’d make the sequel and you were excited. I’m sorry we couldn’t complete it in time. But we will complete it…for you. Rest in peace for now.”

Per Idoma Voice:

“As of the time this report was filed, the exact cause of Cindy Amadi’s untimely passing remains unknown. It is noted that Cindy had not been particularly active on her social media accounts, with her last post dating back to August 2023. Her sudden departure has left many questions unanswered, and the circumstances surrounding her passing are still under investigation.”