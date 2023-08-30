Beloved Singer Dead At 38 After Botched Liposuction

Popular Peruvian singer Yuliana Perea has died after what is being called complications from a liposuction procedure. She was 38.

Perea’s family is calling her death a case of criminal medical negligence.

According to the New York Post, Perea suffered a heart attack while under anesthesia and was rushed to the emergency room of a nearby hospital. She died shortly thereafter.

Her mother said she was unaware that Perea was even undergoing the surgery. An autopsy revealed that Perea had died from acute bilateral pulmonary edema.

“My husband [called to say] that our little girl died,” her mother, Purita Torres, told the local media.

“She was always afraid that those things would go wrong. I want that doctor to rot in jail.”

Perea was more than a performer. She was also an obstetrician — as well as the regional dean of the College of Obstetricians of Loreto.

“We regret the sensitive death of our member of the Obstetrician order Yuliana Perea Torres,” institution wrote on Faceook. “The National Dean of the College of Obstetricians of Peru, Obstetrician Mimi Lily Rojas Silva, and the Board of Directors express their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers. Rest in peace, dear Yuliana.”

Perea is survived by two children, ages 19 and 8.

