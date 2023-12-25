Beloved Stand-Up Comedian Dead at 32

Stand-up comedian Neel Nanda died on Christmas Eve, his manager told multiple news outlets. He was 32.

A cause of death was not revealed.

“I [am] deeply shocked and saddened by this. He was a wonderful comic, but a better person,” Nanda’s manager Greg Weiss said in a statement to Deadline. “He had the world in front of him.”

People reports:

The Los Angeles-based Nanda performed a five-minute set on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017, USA Today reported. His other appearances included Adam DeVine’s House Party and Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents from this past January. And according to the biography on his website, Nanda has also guested on MTV, IFC’s Garkunkel and Oates and Amazon Prime’s Inside Joke.

According to a 2018 profile written about him in the VC Reporter, Nanda was born in Atlanta and his parents emigrated from India. He was a fan of comedy going back to his childhood when he would record jokes from Comedy Central in a notebook and then retell them at school.

… According to his website, his most recent appearance was scheduled for Dec. 15 and 16 at Toronto’s Jokers Theatre and Comedy Club, billed as his last headlining show of this year.

Upon the news of his death, Nanda’s fellow comics paid tribute to him on social media.

“I didn’t know Neel Nanda personally but reading several tributes is both heart breaking and eye opening,” Dane Cook wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I echo so many in expressing there is help out there. Please remember you are never alone. People want to help you. There is a path through your pain. Prayers to Neels family, friends and fans. Dial 988 for help and love.”