Beloved Star Actor Dead At 56

Jake Abraham, a British actor best known for his role as in Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels has reportedly died at the age of 56. Abraham was reportedly battling prostate cancer.

Videos by Rare

The Guardian reports on his death…

The actor Jake Abraham, best known for his role in Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, has died aged 56. Abraham, who played Dean in the British gangster film, revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis in July and said he was receiving palliative care. The Liverpool-born actor’s other roles included the 1991 Channel 4 series GBH, and the films Mean Machine and Formula 51. Bill Elms, a Liverpool theatre director and producer who worked with Jake on several occasions, told the Liverpool Echo: “I had the great pleasure of working with Jake on a few shows I co-produced, Twopence to Cross the Mersey and Lennon’s Banjo, he was a wonderful actor, a great company member and was much loved by so many in the industry. “He will be sadly missed. I have many fond memories of Jake, he was always so upbeat and fun to be around. I admired him for going public with his illness, it will make a difference to many others and save lives. https://www.theguardian.com/film/2023/oct/01/lock-stock-and-two-smoking-barrels-actor-jake-abraham-dies-aged-56

Abraham surely brought a lot of joy to those who enjoyed his acting, and we pray for his family and friends during this tragic time.