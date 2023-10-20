Beloved Star Actress Dies Aged 66

Haydn Gwynne, a beloved actress on the stage and screen, has reportedly died at the age of 66 after a battle with cancer. Gwynne reportedly died at the hospital in Royal Marsden and Brompton in London, England surrounded by her loved ones, marking a touching end to a prolific life.

The Guardian reports on her passing…

Tributes have been paid to the acclaimed actor Haydn Gwynne who has died of cancer at the age of 66.

Gwynne, who played the sardonic assistant editor Alex Pates in Channel 4’s newsroom satire Drop the Dead Donkey, had a celebrated career on television and stage. She received Olivier and Tony award nominations as the dance teacher in Billy Elliot the Musical (in London and New York) and three other Olivier nominations for the musical productions City of Angels, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (based on Pedro Almodóvar’s film) and The Threepenny Opera.

In a statement on Friday, her agent said that Gwynne had died in hospital “surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends. We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks.”

Among those paying tribute to Gwynne was Jack Thorne, whose play When Winston Went to War With the Wireless starred Gwynne at the Donmar Warehouse in London this year. Thorne said: “Haydn was the kindest, loveliest soul and a wonderful performer. She gave everything to everything.” The writer Jonathan Harvey called her “a gifted and versatile all-rounder”. Helen King, a retired police officer who is now principal of St Anne’s College, Oxford, said that Gwynne had job shadowed her for her role as Supt Susan Blake in the TV series Merseybeat. “I remember her as perceptive, hard-working and funny,” said King.

https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2023/oct/20/haydn-gwynne-actor-dies-aged-66