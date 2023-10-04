Beloved Star Dead At 55

Australian opera star Jacqueline Dark, who was set to make her triumphant return to the stage in the coming weeks, has reportedly tragically died at the age of 55. The star reportedly died in a Syndney, Australia hospital on Sunday.

Dark had reportedly undergone chemotherapy for a cancer diagnosis in 2022, and had been fighting to return to the stage. Metro reports on her death…

Australian opera star Jacqueline Dark has died aged 55, weeks before she was set to return to stage. The famed performer died on Tuesday night in hospital in Sydney, according to ABC, after undergoing treatments for a rare form of cancer. Dark was known for her generous spirit and had appeared in TV shows So You Think You Can Dance and Spicks and Specks. She had taken a break from performing in 2022 to have chemotherapy for her cancer but returned to stage in March 2023. The cabaret singer was a global star, having performed with leading orchestras around the world, including the Opera Australia, Victorian Opera and Pinchgut Opera. 'Jacqui's magnificent voice and magnetic stage presence entrenched her place in Australia's musical history; her indefatigably upbeat personality will be long remembered,' shared her agent Patrick Togher.

