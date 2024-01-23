Beloved ‘Star Trek’ Actor Dead at 73

American actor Gary Graham, most known for a variety of roles in the Star Trek universe, has died. He was 73.

Graham’s ex-wife broke the news on Facebook.

“It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex-husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today,” wrote Susan Lavelle. “We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky was by his side.

“I met Gary when I was just 20 years old and he was one half of the star duo on the tv series, Alien Nation. But he had already been in movies like “ All the Right Moves” with Tom Cruise. Of course, Gary has many more credits.

“Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee.”

A cause of death has not been determined.

Graham also performed in multiple other series and shows, such as Alien Nation.

Parade wrote:

“The actor also guest starred in a variety of popular shows throughout his career, like Starsky and Hutch, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Moonlighting. His final released work was a short film written by his daughter called Planted, in which he featured as Grandpa Jerry. He also had three projects in pre-production listed on his IMDb page and one in post.”

Graham is a native of Long Beach, California, and was also a musician who fronted The Gary Graham Garage Band, The Gary Graham Band and The Sons of Kirk.