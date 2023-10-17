Beloved TV Actress Dead at 84

Lara Parker, best known for her role as conniving with Angelique Bouchard on ABC’s fairly eerie soap opera Dark Shadows, has died at her home in Los Angeles. She was 84.

Per Deadline, Parker died following a battle with cancer.

Dark Shadows co-star co-star Kathryn Leigh Scott shared the news of Parker’s death in a Facebook post.

“I have sad news … my beautiful, beloved friend Lara Parker passed away Thursday, Oct. 12,” Scott wrote. “I’m heartbroken, as all of us are who knew and loved her. She graced our lives with her beauty and talent, and we are all richer for having had her in our lives.”

Lara Parker as Angelique Bouchard in a 1969 episode of the soap ‘Dark Shadows.’ (Getty)

She added, “Family meant more than anything to Lara, and they have wanted these few days since her passing to themselves. Rest in peace, my cherished friend.”

According to Deadline:

“Parker, who also authored four popular Dark Shadows-related novels from 1998-2016, arrived on the supernatural soap opera in 1967, not long after Canadian actor Jonathan Frid had been cast as vampire Barnabas Collins. Frid’s storyline changed the show from a moody, Gothic Jane Eyre-type serial into a flat-out horror show.”

Added the Los Angeles Times:

“More than 40 years after the show’s cancellation, Parker reprised the role of Angelique in Tim Burton’s 2012 movie adaptation of Dark Shadows, which starred Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Michelle Pfeiffer and Chloë Grace Moretz.

“Aside from her work on Dark Shadows, Parker appeared alongside Robert De Niro in Brian De Palma’s 1970 film, Hi, Mom! She also starred as a compassionate sex worker in the 1973 Oscar-winning film Save the Tiger, starring Jack Lemmon.”

Parker was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Oct. 27, 1938. She was born Mary Lamar Rickey and attended Vassar College and Rhodes College, before earning a master’s degree from the University of Iowa and beginning her acting career.

Actress Lara Parker signs copies of her new book ‘Dark Shadows: Wolf Moon Rising’ at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in August 2013 in Los Angeles. (Getty)