Beloved TV Actress Dead At 99

Joyce Randolph, a beloved actress who played the iconic role of Ed Norton’s wife in the legendary television show ‘The Honeymooners’, has reportedly died at the age of 99. ‘The Honeymooners’ is widely considered the most influential sitcom of all time. The show is best known for the timeless antics of Ralph Cramden, played by funnyman Jackie Gleason.

TMZ reports on her death…

Joyce Randolph, who played Trixie Norton on “The Honeymooners,” has died … TMZ has learned.

Her son tells TMZ … Joyce passed Saturday at her home in New York City. We’re told she died in her sleep. She had been suffering from the effects of old age … unable to walk. She was in hospice care at the time of her death.

Joyce played the wife of Ed Norton, played by Art Carney. They were the best friends and neighbors of Ralph Kramden, who was played by Jackie Gleason, and Audrey Meadows, who played the long-suffering Alice. Ralph, a bus driver, would often get angry at his wife and say, “To the moon, Alice,” with fists clenched. That would obviously never be on TV today.

“The Honeymooners” is considered one of the great comedies of all time. The crazy thing … they only shot 39 episodes, but it endures to this very day.

The show debuted on CBS in 1955. It was on only one season. It was a big hit … it was the number 2 show, but dropped to 19 and was cancelled.

Joyce snagged the role after Jackie saw her on a chewing gum commercial.

