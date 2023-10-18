Beloved TV News Anchor Dead At 61

Gail O’Neil, a top fashion model who was one of the original correspondents on CBS’ The Early Show, died on October 10th at the age of 61. No cause of death has been released.

While O’Neil was working a marketing job for Xerox at just 23 years old, she was discovered and began her career in modeling in the mid-1980s. She went on to appear in magazines like Vogue, Mademoiselle, and Sports Illustrated, as well as in advertisements for iconic brands such as Calvin Klein and Coca-Cola.

Later on in her career, in 1999, O’Neil started in television as one of the founding correspondents on CBS’ The Morning Show. She also hosted Travel Now for CNN, Public Places, Private Spaces for HGTV, and for the past twenty years, Gail worked for ArtsATL in her hometown.

Rest in peace!