Beloved TV Personality Dead at 95

Henry Sandon, a television perhaps best known for being a longtime personality fixture of Antiques Roadshow, died on Christmas Day. He was 95.

Entertainment Weekly reports:

He specialized in knowledge of pottery and porcelain, specifically Worcester porcelain. In that capacity he was a curator at the Dyson Perrins Museum, which became the Worcester Porcelain Museum and then the Museum of Royal Worcester. The museum posted a tribute to Sandon on X (formerly Twitter), writing “it is with great sadness we share the news that Henry Sandon passed away on Christmas morning. Our curator and then patron of the Museum for many years, a much-loved expert who shared his knowledge and enthusiasm for pots and Worcester in person, in books & tv. Sorely missed.” Sandon’s son John Sandon, who also appeared on Antiques Roadshow, highlighted one classic moment in his statement: “His joy when he discovered a rare Staffordshire pottery owl jug, nicknamed ‘Ozzie’, was a magic TV moment few will forget.”

It is with great sadness we share the news that Henry Sandon passed away on Christmas morning. Our curator and then patron of the Museum for many years, a much-loved expert who shared his knowledge and enthusiasm for pots and Worcester in person, in books & on tv. Sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/FSJH0svDq1 — Museum of Royal Worcester (@TheMoRW) December 26, 2023

Robert Murphy, Antiques Roadshow’s series editor, added: “Henry was a titan in the world of ceramics, the font of all knowledge, and his passion for the craft won him a legion of fans on the Antiques Roadshow.

“Henry had a rare warmth and generosity of spirit and was always ready to share his expertise, whether it was on our TV screens as a much-loved ceramics specialist or at the hundreds of Roadshows he attended over the years, often regaling an adoring crowd with tales of his adventures in the business.”

Sandon was married to wife Barbara for 56 years before her death in 2013. They had three sons, David, Peter, and John. He is also survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

