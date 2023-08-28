Beloved Voice Actress Dead At 67

Arleen Sorkin, the original voice of Harley Quinn in Batman: The Animated Series, has died. She was 67.

Videos by Rare

Sorkin was also known for her role on daytime soap Days of Our Lives, for which she received two Emmy nominations for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 1988 and 1989. She died folowing a battle with multiple sclerosis.

DC Studios CEO James Gunn shared the news of Sorkin’s death on social media.

“Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love,” Gunn wrote. “Love to her family and friends.”

Sorkin’s family also released a statement on her passing.

“We will always remember our dear Arleen for her immense generosity of spirit,” it read. “Talented, yes, and dogged too, as evidenced by her tenacious, decades-long fight with a terrible disease. But more than that she was a loving presence in the lives of her two boys, Eli and Owen, her mother Joyce, and brothers Robert and Arthur, and the countless other children, old and young whom she took under her beautiful wing over the years.

“It’s a sad day for us, but a joyous one too knowing how many people today are summoning her memory and smiling.”

Arleen Sorkin is pictured during NBC’s Days of Our Lives 40th Anniversary Celebration at Hollywood Palladium in California. (Getty)

Mark Hammill, who voiced the Joker on the Batman animated series alongside Sorkin, also paid tribute.

“Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin,” Hammil wrote on Twitter/X. “Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones.”

Per USA Today:

“Harley Quinn made her debut in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992. She was originally only meant to star in one episode before the character became a standout villain of her own. “Batman writer Paul Dini was inspired by seeing his friend Sorkin on Days of Our Lives and Duet, playing a ‘very snappy, wisecracking, bubbly blonde,’ Dini said in an interview with Yahoo in 2016. “So when I came up with Harley, I asked (Arleen), ‘Do you want to do the voice?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ We brought her in — it was her first voiceover and she did a tremendous job on it,’ he recalled.” USA Today

Without this gorgeous, talented goddess, #HarleyQuinn would have never existed. She was the inspiration & the heart & soul of this iconic character. I was in awe as #Batgirl watching her alongside @MarkHamill & Kevin. Sending love to her family #RipArleenSorkin ❤️🖤 🦇 pic.twitter.com/8zQdHsyOyM — tara strong (@tarastrong) August 26, 2023