Beloved Voice Actress Dies at 90

Actress Ana Ofelia Murguia, best known for her role in the Disney 2017 animated movie Coco, has died. She was 90.

Fox News reports:

Murguía was an award-winning actress with a career spanning decades in film, theater and television.

“With deep sadness, we regret the sensitive death of the leading actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, who was part of the stable cast of the National Theater Company of Mexico, and whose artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico,” the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature announced.

Murguía received the lifetime achievement Golden Ariel award in 2011 for her 40 years on the stage and screen.

She received the prestigious Mexican film industry award the same year as celebrated director Jorge Fons.

She has been nominated six times at the Ariel awards for best supporting actress, winning in 1979, 1986 and 1996.

Murguía also holds the record for most nominations without a win for Best Actress at the Ariel Awards.

She is best known outside of Mexico for her role as the elderly great-grandmother Mama Coco in the Disney Pixar animated movie “Coco.”