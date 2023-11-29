Beloved TV Weatherman Dead at 70

Steve Pool, the longtime and cherished weatherman at KOMO 4 News in Seattle, passed away after battling early-onset Alzheimer’s. He was 70.

Videos by Rare

Pool spent his entire life in the Pacific Northwest, “serving as the station’s beloved weatherman and frequent host of charitable events,” wrote KOMO. “He began his career as an intern at the station when he was still a college student at the University of Washington in 1974.”

Pool was hired full-time immediately after he graded from UW in 1977.

RIP to UW alum Steve Pool, '77. Always a staple in our Puget Sound community, Steve will be deeply missed. 💜💛

Steve's legendary career with @komonews spanned more than four decades, serving as one of our region's most trusted weathermen.

📷: KOMO News pic.twitter.com/beRVfIRlbn — University of Washington (@UW) November 24, 2023

KOMO writes:

Steve wore many hats at KOMO 4 in his early career. He covered sports and hard news before becoming KOMO 4’s chief weather forecaster in 1984, and it was a natural fit. Steve was so good, ABC’s Good Morning America asked him to fill-in more than 70 times over the years. In addition, Steve was featured on the cover of Seattle Magazine twice and named numerous times as the readers choice for best weatherman in Seattle Magazine’s “Best of Seattle”. Twice he was also named the best weathercaster in the “Seattle Weekly” annual newspaper poll. He was also featured in the March 2006 edition of Esquire Magazine. Steve also served on several charitable boards and later hosted KOMO 4’s Miracle Network for Children’s Hospital.