Beloved Mom Youtuber Dead At 36

Jenny Appleford, a beloved Youtuber who had been sharing her story during her battle with non-smoking lung cancer, has reportedly died at the age of 36.

Jenny Appleford was a popular YouTube mommy blogger and influencer known as Jenny Apple who shared her journey with non-smoking lung cancer.

Appleford began blogging in 2015, the year her first child was born. Not yet sick at that time, she shared details of her life with a baby, and the blog continued as she had a second child in 2019. Along with updates about her family life, Appleford shared tips for eating vegan food at home and in restaurants.

In 2021, Appleford disclosed to her followers that she had been diagnosed with inoperable stage three lung cancer. She went on to share many details of her fight with cancer, including a video telling the story of how the Applefords told their young children of Jenny’s terminal diagnosis that went viral.

