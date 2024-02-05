Ben Affleck Brings Out Inner Pop Star in Dunkin’ Ad

Actor Ben Affleck is Boston proud, he revealed in a new ad from Dunkin’ that was all the rage during Sunday night’s Grammys.

Videos by Rare

“Underestimate Boston,” Affleck says during the commercial, “at ya peril.”

The ad is actually a play on Affleck going viral for looking bored while sitting next to wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammy’s.

As TODAY explains:

“While (Lopez) joked that it was actually his ‘happy face,’ fans said that the actor looked like he would have rather been at his happy place — Dunkin’.

“At the beginning of the new ad, Affleck appears to be watching a news report with the headline, ‘The Boredest Man in the World,’ accompanying a photo of him and Lopez at the 2023 Grammys.”

“Keep laughing,” he says, putting on a dramatic Boston accent. “He’s bored? No, studying. Always watching. I could do that. How hard can it be?”

TODAY adds:

By the end of the commercial, Affleck seems prepared for his next stage of his career. He narrates his hero’s journey in a voiceover while he places a gold chain around his neck, adorned with a large charm fitting for a Dunkin’ lover — a chocolate frosted doughnut with rainbow sprinkles. “They tell you you’re no good,” he says. “You’re a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can’t sing on key. You’re not coordinated. That means I can’t be a pop star? Underestimate Boston at your peril.”