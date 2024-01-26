Ben Shapiro Releases Rap Song With Tom Macdonald

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who founded the media group the Daily Wire, has released a new rap music single with prolific artist Tom Macdonald. The song has skyrocketed to #2 on the Itunes charts following its release.

Twitter/X users have criticized the song as being “cringeworthy”. One user named ‘I Abject’ responded to the video by saying, “Has anything ever been more cringe than this?

Other users pointed out how surprised they were to hear Shapiro, a Conservative commentator, rapping with Macdonald. One users wrote, “1:10 to hear Shapiro. Ben Shapiro rapping was NOT on my Bingo Card.”

Shapiro himself posted a picture of the Itunes charts, with the caption reading, “Hey Megan @theestallion, we’re coming for thee pic.twitter.com/L8SWS73dPV

