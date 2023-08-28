Biden Asking Congress for More Money for Another Vaccine

President Joe Biden says we need another vaccine and that he intends to ask Congress to fund it, again.

Scientists have a said a new wave of other variants are on the rise during cold and flu season.

“I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to the Congress a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is necessary, that works,” Biden said, via the Associated Press.

Joe Biden raises a cup of juice following a pilates class while vacationing yet again, this time in Lake Tahoe on Friday. (Getty)

Per the AP:

“Officials are already expecting updated COVID-19 vaccines that contain one version of the omicron strain, called XBB.1.5. It’s an important change from today’s combination shots, which mix the original coronavirus strain with last year’s most common omicron variants. But there will always be a need for updated vaccines as the virus continues to mutate.” NBC News 11

The White House already requested $40 billion from Congress on Aug. 11. That request included nothing about COVID or vaccines. Instead, it focused on Ukraine, the fight against drugs and natural disaster relief.

Asking for money for vaccines is nothing new for the Biden administration. Last fall, the White House requested $9.25 billion in funding to combat the virus. That request was denied.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. America will not fall for this again!