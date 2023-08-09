Biden-Backed Green Energy Company Proterra Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Remember Solyndra? That was the green energy darling of the Obama Administration. In 2009, Obama dumped $535 million of taxpayer money into the solar panel company. In 2010, Obama visited Solyndra and said how great they were. In 2011, Solyndra went bankrupt, and the public lost half a billion dollars. It was later revealed that Obama knew the company was going belly-up, but in the interest of keeping “green politics” alive, he had insisted Solyndra not lay off any of its employees until after the 2010 midterm elections.

Not to be outdone by the Solyndra fiasco, Joe Biden now has Proterra, a battery pack and electric bus company. Biden did a web session with Proterra in 2021, saying that Proterra was going to help us “own the future.”

Biden even went as far as to say, “When you start making 1,000 buses a year, you’re going to need more room for your customers, aren’t ya?” Not that we have any idea what the heck he meant by that, but it sure sounded like something. (Make 1,000 buses and you’ll get customers? All your customers will be able to fit on the buses? You’ll have more customers than buses?)

Anyway, Proterra just collapsed into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company, which was valued at $1.6 billion in January 2021, has lost 77% of its market value. It’s now worth about $362 million.

Chapter 11 is basically the “gender affirming surgery” of bankruptcies. The company still exists and continues operations, but now it’s really different. In its Chapter 11 filing, Proterra said it will continue its operations, but move its electric bus and battery production to a single plant in South Carolina.

Governments don’t have great luck picking winners and losers.

Flashback to 2021, when Joe Biden repeatedly praised the EV company Proterra — in which his own energy secretary was heavily invested — as "getting us in the game," "owning the future," and making "a lot of difference."



Yesterday, Proterra declared bankruptcy. pic.twitter.com/hJLtXSqZar — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2023