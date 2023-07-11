Biden Calls A Lid On The Day, Skips NATO Dinner

Rare has covered Biden’s trip to Europe extensively over the last few days. We showed Biden being confused at the Windsor Castle in Britain, and being led around the Lithuanian Presidential Palace by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda this morning.

See a clip of Biden needing directions to sit at a desk in Lithuania below…

Biden cannot go anywhere without being instructed where to go and what to do: "My signature? Just the signature?" pic.twitter.com/3F4F14ktRl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2023

Disclose.tv is now reporting that President Biden has called a lid on the day in Lithuania, and will not attend the NATO dinner that was scheduled for this evening.

JUST IN – Biden skips tonight’s dinner with NATO leaders. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 11, 2023

Remember, this trip was initially postponed because Biden claimed to have been undergoing a ‘root canal’ procedure.

If this President is incapable of getting through a day visiting with other World leaders, then how could he possibly make high-level decisions for the United States? The job of President is possibly the most demanding position on Earth. Biden simply seems incapable of conducting the duties of the Office.

It’s not as if Biden has been getting pressed by reporters. He has stared blankly at the press many times during his European trip. See Biden ignoring the press as they shout questions below…

Biden sits in silence for nearly a minute as the press shouts questions at him after his meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdoğan pic.twitter.com/HD2nPuefSU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2023

America needs a strong leader more than ever before. Unfortunately, Joe Biden is the weakest leader that America has seen in many generations. Not only are his policies destructively weak, but he is unable to make it through a day of simple meetings without extreme fatigue.