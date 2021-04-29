President Joe Biden definitely didn’t think this one through. While addressing to Congress on Wednesday evening Joe Biden referred to the January 6th incident at the US Capitol as the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” The heated comment was part of a prepared remark released by The White House from President Biden’s speech to a Joint Session of Congress.

Biden stated, “100 days since I took the oath of office, lifted my hand off our family Bible, and inherited a nation in crisis. The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

“Worst Attack on Democracy Since the Civil War”

Biden says the January 6 protest was the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War. Surprisingly, the room did not break into uncontrolled laughter at this ridiculous claim. pic.twitter.com/7ZcOWTbbPZ — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 29, 2021

As expected, the comments generated an immediate backlash from social media users, pointing out several national tragedies that have taken place since the Civil War including 9/11, the Boston Marathon bombing, and the multiple school shootings. Senior editor for Federalist Mollie Hemmingway tweeted out a response to the comment, stating, “Biden asserts riot was a worse attack than various bombings and deadly attacks on the Capitol, deadly Summer of Rage with its attacks on the WH and federal court buildings, four presidential assassinations, another five assassination attempts, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11. OK.”

Journalist John Levine also tweeted about the comments, saying “Left-wing terrorists literally detonated a bomb in the US capitol in 1983 and one of them was later granted clemency by Bill Clinton.” Professor and Grewal pointed out that there were four US presidents that have been murdered since the end of the Civil War. Several others reminded Biden about the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor that was carried out by Japan. Republican Senate candidate Eric Greitens tweeted, “I was at SEAL training in Coronado when Al Qaeda took down the Twin Towers on 9/11. Over 3,000 Americans died that day. Thousands more died in the Global War on Terror that followed. Joe Biden forgets their sacrifice.”

Biden asserts riot was a worse attack than various bombings and deadly attacks on the Capitol, deadly Summer of Rage with its attacks on the WH and federal court buildings, four presidential assassinations, another five assassination attempts, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11. OK. https://t.co/1S7Hc0nsLW — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 28, 2021

The January 6th Capitol attack occurred after former President Donald Trump held a rally outside the White House in Washington the day that members of Congress met to certify the Electoral College results for Joe Biden. After the rally, thousands of Trump supporters marched to Capitol Hill for a protest outside, before they began tearing down barricades, storming the doors of the building to prevent lawmakers from certifying the results.

The incident went on for hours and resulted in a handful of deaths including that of U.S Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. That same month, The House, under the leadership of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, moved to impeach Trump for a second time. The Senate didn’t sway 17 Republicans to vote to convict Trump, making it the second unsuccessful impeachment trial against him.