Biden Economic Advisor Tells CNN ‘There Is No Plan B’ On Debt Ceiling Negotiations (Video)

Biden Economic Advisor Bharat Ramamurti was hammered by CNN host Jake Tapper over the Biden Administration’s unwillingness to negotiate with Congressional Republicans on a debt ceiling increase.
Videos by Rare
House Republicans have passed a bill to raise the debt limit and cut federal spending, something that the Biden Administration says they are not willing to negotiate on. Biden says he will only sign a bill that has a clean debt ceiling with no spending cuts.
When Bharat Ramamurti was asked on CNN what the Biden Administration intends to do about this stalemate, Ramamurti replies that there “is no plan B”, affirming that Biden will not negotiate with Republicans in any way. See a clip of that shocking moment below…
CNN's JAKE TAPPER: "Frankly, sir, you don't have the numbers [on Biden's debt limit demands] … so what's 'Plan B'?"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2023
Top Biden economic advisor BHARAT RAMAMURTI: "Well there is no 'Plan B'" pic.twitter.com/1x9JKpUM1G
To Tapper’s credit, he did not hold back. He called out this Biden Administration official on air, and for that he deserves credit. There has never been a President more unwilling to negotiate with Congress.
Tapper also pointed out during his show that the Biden Administration has refused to cooperate with the House Oversight Committee on their investigation into the botched Afghanistan withdrawal which left 13 U.S. Servicemembers dead. See a clip of that moment below…
CNN's Jake Tapper slams the Biden administration for refusing to cooperate with Congress on Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2023
"Hundreds of people lost their lives, 13 American servicemembers lost their lives … This is legitimate work." pic.twitter.com/ucunS5Yw1i
CNN seems to have changed quite a bit over the last year. Their news seems to be coming from a much more moderate position. It’s not revolutionary, but at least it’s not the total manipulation of reality that was practiced for so long.
One CommentLeave a Reply
