Biden Economic Advisor Tells CNN ‘There Is No Plan B’ On Debt Ceiling Negotiations (Video)

Biden Economic Advisor Bharat Ramamurti was hammered by CNN host Jake Tapper over the Biden Administration’s unwillingness to negotiate with Congressional Republicans on a debt ceiling increase.

House Republicans have passed a bill to raise the debt limit and cut federal spending, something that the Biden Administration says they are not willing to negotiate on. Biden says he will only sign a bill that has a clean debt ceiling with no spending cuts.

When Bharat Ramamurti was asked on CNN what the Biden Administration intends to do about this stalemate, Ramamurti replies that there “is no plan B”, affirming that Biden will not negotiate with Republicans in any way. See a clip of that shocking moment below…

To Tapper’s credit, he did not hold back. He called out this Biden Administration official on air, and for that he deserves credit. There has never been a President more unwilling to negotiate with Congress.

Tapper also pointed out during his show that the Biden Administration has refused to cooperate with the House Oversight Committee on their investigation into the botched Afghanistan withdrawal which left 13 U.S. Servicemembers dead. See a clip of that moment below…

CNN seems to have changed quite a bit over the last year. Their news seems to be coming from a much more moderate position. It’s not revolutionary, but at least it’s not the total manipulation of reality that was practiced for so long.

