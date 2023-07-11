Biden Envoy To Iran Being Investigated By The FBI, Security Clearance Revoked

President Biden’s envoy to Iran, Rob Malley, is being investigated by the FBI over his handling of classified materials. The Diplomatic Security Department within the State Department has suspended Malley’s security clearance.

The FBI, which is known for never letting people illegally hold classified materials in their bathrooms – including Presidents whose handling of classified materials is given complete leeway by the Constitution, the National Security Act, and the Presidential Records Act – has not indicated whether it considers Malley’s case a criminal matter.

Located within the State Department, 60-year old Malley has been tasked by the President with various policy issues related to Iran. Malley has worked to negotiate the release of three Americans who have been jailed in that country, and has also been working to re-establish a nuclear agreement.

The Tehran Times reports that a confidential source told them Malley’s security clearance was suspended on April 21st, with the reasons being that Malley “had difficulty in preserving and maintaining classified documents.” On June 30th, the State Department announced that Malley was taking a leave of absence, which was attributed to having to attend to a sick family member. Malley’s deputy, Abraham Peck, was tasked to take over Malley’s duties until he returned.

However, Congress is not entirely convinced that it is being told the truth as to Malley’s absence. Mike McCaul (R-Texas), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee that shares responsibility for overseeing the State Department, asked the State Department to provide an update on Malley and his absence.

Senator Chris Coons (d-Delaware), who sits on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, said on “Face the Nation” that he, too, is awaiting word from the State Department on what happened to Malley. Coons refers to Malley’s absence as a “security situation.”

Both the House and Senate’s intelligence committees, as well as the Department of Justice, have declined comment on Malley’s case.