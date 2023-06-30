Biden On Meeting With Xi Jinping: “I’ve Turned In All My Notes” (Video)

President Biden made a strange comment during a recent speech about meeting with President Xi XinPing of China. Biden, of course, is embroiled in his own classified documents scandal.

Biden kept classified materials dating back to his Senate term and Vice Presidency illegally in his home. The FBI even allowed for Biden’s attorneys to search through his properties without an FBI agent present.

During his recent speech, Biden claimed that he “turned in” all of his notes on his meeting with Chinese President Xi Xinping. Who did Biden turn his notes into? See a clip of that moment below….

Joe Biden on meeting with Xi Jinping:



"I've turned in all of my notes."



REMINDER: Biden kept classified docs in his home, in his garage next to his Corvette, and at the Penn Biden Center. pic.twitter.com/F8txN8yFNq — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 28, 2023

Fox News reports on this statement….

President Biden says he “spent a lot of time with” Chinese President Xi Jinping during his tenure as vice president, sometimes alone. The remarks from Biden about his encounters with the top Chinese politician came during a speech he delivered from Chicago on Wednesday about “Bidenomics,” a term pushed by the White House that pertains to the president’s economic agenda. “I’ve long said, and I mean this, I was on the Tibetan Plateau with Xi Jinping,” Biden said. “I’ve traveled 17,000 miles with him. I’ve spoke with him more than any other head of state because it started when I was vice president and President Hu was the president and he was the vice president. We knew he was gonna be the successor.” “It was inappropriate for Barack to spend that time… but I spent a lot of time with him,” he continued. “I met alone with him – just he and I and a simultaneous interpreter – 68 times, 68 hours, 68 times, more than 68 hours.”